Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 132,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

