Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 22,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,169. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

