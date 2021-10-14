Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 57,510 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,510 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 2.63% of Harbor Custom Development worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCDI remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 197,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

