Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

SVFAU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,466. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

