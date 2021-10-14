Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 119.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

ABBV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.33. 79,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,008,608. The company has a market capitalization of $191.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.