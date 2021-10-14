Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 126,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Caterpillar by 180.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 878,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,104,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 39.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 93.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.14.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.11. 102,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,619. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.