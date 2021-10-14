Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post sales of $189.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.69 million and the lowest is $186.90 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $160.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $765.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

IPAR stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

