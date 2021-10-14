Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Shares of ICE opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.20. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.