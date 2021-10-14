International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Shares

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IP traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

