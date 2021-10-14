International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 70.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 20.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 124.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222,687 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,173,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 405,548 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 111,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,595. The company has a market cap of $165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.56. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.90.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

