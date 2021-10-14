International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Shares Down 1.3%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 8,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 12,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of -0.18.

International Zeolite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

