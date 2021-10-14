Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.43 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.43 billion and approximately $369.06 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $42.76 or 0.00074397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00122098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.58 or 0.99998115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.87 or 0.06543420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,762,378 coins and its circulating supply is 173,771,019 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.