InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the September 15th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,593.0 days.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.28. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

