Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 111,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VBF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

