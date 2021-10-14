Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 1,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

