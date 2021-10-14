Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter.

BSMS opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $26.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

