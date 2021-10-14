Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.32

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 1033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

