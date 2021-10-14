Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 185,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 133,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 110,411 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares during the period.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

