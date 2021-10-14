Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $47,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 453.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,644.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000.

BATS:OMFL opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

