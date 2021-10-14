Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/11/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Starbucks Co alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 224.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.