Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/13/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 10/11/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/30/2021 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 224.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
