Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

10/14/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($364.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €308.00 ($362.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/24/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €301.00 ($354.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/17/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/24/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €309.00 ($363.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up €5.16 ($6.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching €193.44 ($227.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €212.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

