Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,046 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,006% compared to the average daily volume of 185 call options.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Aegis lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

DRIO traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 774,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $267.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. Analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

