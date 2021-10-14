Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,626 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,662% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ANDE opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in The Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

