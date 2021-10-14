Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $44.75 million and approximately $15,267.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00216045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00096549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

