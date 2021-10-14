Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading Down 1.1%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

About Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

