IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,400,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $186,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $241.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

