IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402,032 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 5.6% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 2.21% of IQVIA worth $1,024,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,458. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.75 and its 200 day moving average is $240.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.