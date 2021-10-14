IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IQV traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.82. The stock had a trading volume of 534,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,893. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.52. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

