ironSource (NYSE:IS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

ironSource stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,054,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

