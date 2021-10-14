ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $11.09

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.77. ironSource shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 4,082 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,956,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,054,000.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

