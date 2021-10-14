iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,366 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $43,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

