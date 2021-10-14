iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the September 15th total of 474,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,349,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after buying an additional 36,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

