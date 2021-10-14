iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 43,132 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,145% compared to the average volume of 3,464 put options.

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.71. 4,965,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 231,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,313 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 511,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

