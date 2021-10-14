iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical volume of 313 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,312. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

