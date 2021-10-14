iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $34,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

