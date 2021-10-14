iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 39,042 shares.The stock last traded at $415.34 and had previously closed at $408.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

