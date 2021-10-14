iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $416.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.64 and its 200-day moving average is $385.64. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

