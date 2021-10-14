iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) shares rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.93 and last traded at $62.76. Approximately 740,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,100,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

