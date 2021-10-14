Ispolink Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, Ispolink has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00238777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,998,794,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

