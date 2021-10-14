iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $567,803.77 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $567,803.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,329,638.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66.

On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $393,656.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 176,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,945. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.