J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.63

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.63 and last traded at $63.63, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.96.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

