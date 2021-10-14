Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 25.00% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

