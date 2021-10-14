Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $12.06. Janus International Group shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 15,025 shares trading hands.

JBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

