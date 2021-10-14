Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $12.06. Janus International Group shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 15,025 shares trading hands.
JBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74.
In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.