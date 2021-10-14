Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. 274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 226,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,239,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,358,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

