JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.51) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 954. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

