JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 954. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

