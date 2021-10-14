Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €89.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.93 ($95.22).

BAS opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.27. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

