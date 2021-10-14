Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rocket Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

Shares of RKT opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,471,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.