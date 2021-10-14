Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

