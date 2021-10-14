JMP Securities Increases Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $85.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCYC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,474 shares of company stock worth $1,859,850. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

